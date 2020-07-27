‘This Isn’t A Year For Crowds’: Target To Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day
Target has announced its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year saying, "this isn't a year for crowds."
Target Staying Closed On Thanksgiving
DICK'S Sporting Goods To Close On ThanksgivingDick's Sporting Goods announced that its all stores and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving DayTarget will close stores this Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic forces major retailers to alter their upcoming holiday shopping plans.