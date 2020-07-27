Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘This Isn’t A Year For Crowds’: Target To Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published
‘This Isn’t A Year For Crowds’: Target To Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day

‘This Isn’t A Year For Crowds’: Target To Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day

Target has announced its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year saying, "this isn't a year for crowds."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving this year

Target Corp. will start its holiday sales earlier than ever this year, but it'll keep its stores...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Target Staying Closed On Thanksgiving [Video]

Target Staying Closed On Thanksgiving

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published
DICK'S Sporting Goods To Close On Thanksgiving [Video]

DICK'S Sporting Goods To Close On Thanksgiving

Dick's Sporting Goods announced that its all stores and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published
Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving Day [Video]

Target Decides To Closes Stores On Thanksgiving Day

Target will close stores this Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic forces major retailers to alter their upcoming holiday shopping plans.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published