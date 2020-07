Longtime Baltimore civil rights activist wants Alabama bridge renamed after Rep. John Lewis

THE EDMUND PETTUS BRIDGE TO BERENAMED AFTER JOHN LEWIS.

IN1963, LEWIS AND OTHERS WEREBEATEN BY STATE TROOPERSDURING A PROTEST DEMANDINGVOTING RIGHTS WHICH NOW KNOWNAS BLOODY SUNDAY.

REVERENDANNIE CHAMBERS MARCHED WITHLEWIS AS WELL AS DR. MARTINLUTHER KING JR. AND MALCOLMCHAMBERS DESCRIBED LEWIS AS AGOOD MAN WHO FOUGHT UNTIL THEEND.

SHE SAYS R━ NAMING THEBRIDGE WILL BE ONE OF THE BESTDAYS TO HONOR HIM.

"He was aperson man that fought upuntil the end and he loved andcared about his people.

Notjust black people, but pooppeople, working class people."AND REV.

CHAMBERS SAYS JOHLEWIS HAS INSPIRED AGENERATION OF ACTIVISTS SHESAYS SHE'S CONFIDENTACTIVIS TSOF TODAY CAN CARRY ON HISLEGACY AND HOPEFULLY BRING A