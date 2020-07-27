Global  
 

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda
John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda

John Lewis Becomes First Black Lawmaker to Lie in State in Capitol Rotunda The body of the late Georgia representative is currently lying in state for the public to pay their respects in Washington, D.C.

Lewis’s casket arrived on Monday via motorcade, passing multiple landmarks along the way, including the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden were among those who paid their respects.

An invitation-only ceremony was held on Monday for the civil rights activist, who died after a six-month battle with cancer.

Lying in state is a tribute given to the most distinguished government officials and military officers.

The late Representative Elijah Cummings became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol last year in Statuary Hall.

