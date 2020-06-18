Global  
 

GOP Senator Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
GOP Senator Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

GOP Senator Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette'.

Sen. Tom Cotton under fire for comments on slavery, attacks on NYT's 1619 Project

 Many saw Cotton's remarks as an endorsement of the idea that slavery was a "necessary evil." He says he was only stating what the founders believed.
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'

 Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) isn't opposed to having students study America's history of slavery, he told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in an interview published..
Black Lives Matter: Arkansas senator describes slavery as 'necessary evil'

 Arkansas's Tom Cotton says he rejects the idea that the US is systemically racist to its core.
COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow

COVID-19 Relief to Include $1,200 Checks Among Other Benefits, Says Kudlow

Republicans will introduce their finalised coronavirus relief bill on Monday.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores. "As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built." Tom Cotton Cotton then called the 1619 Project "a racially divisive, revisionist account of history.

5 Things You May Not Have Known Were Connected to Slavery

5 Things You May Not Have Known Were Connected to Slavery

5 Things You May Not Have Known Were Connected to Slavery

Lloyd's of London makes slave trade apology

Lloyd's of London makes slave trade apology

The Lloyd's of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and has agreed to fund charities promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups. Ciara Lee reports

Lloyd's of London apologises for role in slave trade

Lloyd's of London apologises for role in slave trade

The Lloyd's of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and has agreed to fund charities promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups. Ciara Lee reports

Overturned truck in southern Missouri destroys thousands of bottles of whiskey

 A semi hauling 12,000 bottles of Templeton Rye whiskey overturned in southern Missouri, near the Arkansas border. No one was hurt in the crash.
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) isn't opposed to having students study America's history of slavery, he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

The outspoken Arkansas Senator made the comment during an interview with the 'Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.' Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR), via

GOP Senator Tom Cotton's 'Necessary Evil' Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s ‘Necessary Evil’ Remarks on Slavery Draws Backlash

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery 'Necessary Evil'

Sen. Tom Cotton Calls Slavery 'Necessary Evil'

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called slavery a "necessary evil" while discussing his bill that would cut funding for schools that teach the 1619 Project.

