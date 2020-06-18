GOP Senator Tom Cotton Refers to Slavery as a 'Necessary Evil'

|
Tom Cotton United States Senator from Arkansas
Sen. Tom Cotton under fire for comments on slavery, attacks on NYT's 1619 ProjectMany saw Cotton's remarks as an endorsement of the idea that slavery was a "necessary evil." He says he was only stating what the founders believed.
USATODAY.com
GOP Sen. Tom Cotton argues America's founders believed slavery to be a 'necessary evil'Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) isn't opposed to having students study America's history of slavery, he told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in an interview published..
WorldNews
Black Lives Matter: Arkansas senator describes slavery as 'necessary evil'Arkansas's Tom Cotton says he rejects the idea that the US is systemically racist to its core.
BBC News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'
Slavery Treatment of people as property
Arkansas State in the United States
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette daily newspaper in Little Rock, Arkansas
