Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming "swift and decisive action" was needed as "signs of a second wave" appeared among "our European friends".

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn