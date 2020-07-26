Global  
 

Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision
Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision

Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming "swift and decisive action" was needed as "signs of a second wave" appeared among "our European friends".

Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent. The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic row with Spain afterwarning against all but essential travel to the country – and its resortislands – and insisting that travellers arriving in the UK from there spend afortnight in quarantine due to an increase in cases.

Public Healthy England have released al new film which explains how excessweight can increases the risk of becoming seriously ill with diseases, likeCovid-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a campaign to urge Britonsto lose weight and improve their health.

Boris Johnson warns of second wave of coronavirus from Europe

 Prime minister defends controversial quarantine on travellers from Spain and says similar measures could be imposed on further countries
Spain's prime minister has criticised the latest UK quarantine rules fortravellers arriving from Spain as "disproportionate". Speaking on privatetelevision channel Telecinco on Monday evening, Pedro Sanchez said althoughthere are two worrying outbreaks, holiday islands such as the Balearics andthe Canaries are safe to visit.

Housing Minister Simon Clarke has defended the UK government's decision to extend the reimposition of a two-week quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - citing a "worsening" situation on the mainland and frequent transfers between the mainland and the islands. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Spanish plea for Canaries and Balearics quarantine exemption snubbed as UK nationals advised to stay away

 Advice to avoid all non-essential travel follows imposition of 14-day stay-home order for all travellers from Spain
Spain said on Monday it hoped to convince Britain to make the Balearic and Canary islands exempt from a sudden quarantine measure for passengers returning to the UK. Several other Spanish regions said they also felt unfairly penalized by the sweeping move brought in over the weekend. Adam Reed reports.

Spain is asking the UK to exempt British tourists visiting the Balearic and Canary Islands from a requirement to self-quarantine on their return home.

Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon says people are right to be "frustrated" with the government's reimposition of quarantine rules on mainland Spain and, later, the islands, explaining how their handling of international travel throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been inconsistent. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other countries without airbridge arrangements, they will introduce measures in the event of a "large scale breaking of the quarantine regulations". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google Prepare for Their 'Big Tobacco Moment'

 The tech C.E.O.s will appear together at a congressional hearing on Wednesday to argue that their companies do not stifle competition.
'Signs of second covid-19 wave in Europe' warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson warns of second wave of coronavirus from Europe

