Boris Johnson defends Spain quarantine decision

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming "swift and decisive action" was needed as "signs of a second wave" appeared among "our European friends".
Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent. The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic row with Spain afterwarning against all but essential travel to the country – and its resortislands – and insisting that travellers arriving in the UK from there spend afortnight in quarantine due to an increase in cases.
Public Healthy England have released al new film which explains how excessweight can increases the risk of becoming seriously ill with diseases, likeCovid-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading a campaign to urge Britonsto lose weight and improve their health.
Spain's prime minister has criticised the latest UK quarantine rules fortravellers arriving from Spain as "disproportionate". Speaking on privatetelevision channel Telecinco on Monday evening, Pedro Sanchez said althoughthere are two worrying outbreaks, holiday islands such as the Balearics andthe Canaries are safe to visit.
Housing Minister Simon Clarke has defended the UK government's decision to extend the reimposition of a two-week quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - citing a "worsening" situation on the mainland and frequent transfers between the mainland and the islands.
Spain said on Monday it hoped to convince Britain to make the Balearic and Canary islands exempt from a sudden quarantine measure for passengers returning to the UK. Several other Spanish regions said they also felt unfairly penalized by the sweeping move brought in over the weekend. Adam Reed reports.
Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon says people are right to be "frustrated" with the government's reimposition of quarantine rules on mainland Spain and, later, the islands, explaining how their handling of international travel throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been inconsistent.
Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other countries without airbridge arrangements, they will introduce measures in the event of a "large scale breaking of the quarantine regulations".