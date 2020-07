Denver7 News at 6 A.M. | Tuesday, July 28 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 08:26s - Published 8 minutes ago Watch part 1 of Denver7 News at 6 A.M. | Tuesday, July 28 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Eric: GOOD TUESDAY MORNING TOYOU.THANKS FOR WAKING UP WITH US.I'M ERIC LUPHER.Molly: I'M MOLLY HENDRICKSON.GRAB AN UMBRELLA BEFORE YOULEAVE THE HOUSE.WET ROADS FOR THE COMMUTE HOME.METEOROLOGIST LISA HIDALGO JOINSUS FROM HER HOME WEATHER CENTERWITH OUR DENVER7 FORECAST.Lisa: YOU ARE PROBABLY PRETTYSAFE TO TURN THE SPRINKLERS OFF,IF THIS IS ONE OF THE NORMALWATERING DAYS.A GOOD CHANCE FOR RAIN LATERTHIS AFTERNOON.A LOOK AT THE TOTALS, BUT WETFOR TONIGHT'S COMMUTE.A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS, LOOKINGOUT THE FRONT DOOR, IT'SBEAUTIFUL RIGHT NOW.5°° BELOW NORMAL WITH THE HIGHSIN THE LOW TO MID 80S.CLOSER TO 90 AGAIN TOMORROW, SOENJOY THIS NICE COOLDOWN.IT'S BEEN WHAT, FOUR STRAIGHTDAYS OF 80S, AMAZING.60S RIGHT NOW IN TOWN, DENVER61, 40S AND 50S IN THE MOUNTAINSAND THE HIGHS TODAY AROUND 85HERE IN TOWN.WE WILL TRACK THE CHANCE OFRAIN.I'LL SHOW YOU WHEN IT'S GOING TOMOVE IN.GET ANYTHING YOU NEED EARLY,DETAILS ON THE TIMING COMING UP.JAYSON.Jayson: WE HAVE A GORGEOUSSUNRISE ON TAP, LOOKS NICE FORUS, EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE SOMEFOGGY CONDITIONS OUT TO THEEASTERN PLAINS AND THE SOUTH.TAKE A LOOK AT THE DRIVE OUT ONI-70 OUT NEAR LIMON, YOU CAN SEEA GORGEOUS SUNRISE, SOME OF THELOW CLOUDS OUT THERE IN THEDISTANCE, NOT ONLY SEE THESUNRISE BUT ALSO SOME OF THEWIND MILLS OUT THERE CHURNING UPSOME ELECTRICITY OUT THAT WAY.TAKE A LOOK AT THE DRIVE DOWNOVER MONUMENT HILL, CLOUDS FORUS, TOO, BUT LOOKS LIKE DRIVERSARE ABLE TO GET THROUGH THERE.ON THE MAP, DEALING WITH ONE BIGCRASH, IT'S A ROLLOVER CRASH,44TH AND DENVER.DENVER POLICE ARE TRYING TO HELPCLEAN IT UP AND SOME LANES ARERESTRICTED IN ALL FOURDIRECTIONS.Molly: DOZENS OF BULLET HOLESPEPPER WHO CARS AFTER A SHOOTOUTBETWEEN OFFICERS AND A ROBBERYSUSPECT IN GREEN VALLEY RANCH.TWO AURORA POLICE OFFICERS SHOTIN THE CHAOS.MICAH SMITH JOINS US FROM THECRIME SCENE GREEN VALLEY RANCHBOULEVARD AND ARGONNE STREET.AND IT HAPPENED IN THE EARLYEVENING WHEN NEIGHBORS WERE OUTAND ABOUT.





