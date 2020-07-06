Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swiss Bank Sells Half It's Gold As Precious Metal Prices Reach All-Time High
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Swiss Bank Sells Half It's Gold As Precious Metal Prices Reach All-Time High

Swiss Bank Sells Half It's Gold As Precious Metal Prices Reach All-Time High

Business Insider reports that Swiss private bank Lombard Odier sold half its gold position.

The move comes despite its surge to record levels.

The bank's chief economist Samy Chaar said: "We see a bit of vulnerability at the current price levels." Chaar said the negative economic outlook in the US was not sustainable.

He said real interest rates will eventually recover and that could keep gold prices volatile.

Gold reached its highest level ever on Monday after a surge in virus cases and a diplomatic row between US and China showed no signs of slowing down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A $59.1 billion Swiss bank sold half its gold holding, even as the precious metal breaks to new record highs

A $59.1 billion Swiss bank sold half its gold holding, even as the precious metal breaks to new record highs · Swiss private bank Lombard Odier said it sold half its gold position despite its surge to record...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Thais rush to sell gold as price soars amid Covid-19 economic slump [Video]

Thousands of Thais rush to sell gold as price soars amid Covid-19 economic slump

Thousands of Thais rushed to shops yesterday July 25 to sell their gold as prices of the precious metal soared amid the Covid-19 economic slump. Footage from the the Chinatown area of Bangkok on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:50Published
Gold Reaches Highest Level Since 2011 [Video]

Gold Reaches Highest Level Since 2011

Gold futures swung higher on Thursday and neared a record close as investors continued to hedge against a worse-than-expected recession. Contracts for the precious metal leaped as high as $1,897.70 per..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Keep buying gold even as the price goes up -investor [Video]

Keep buying gold even as the price goes up -investor

Gold prices are near an 8-year high but investors should keep adding exposure to the precious metal, that's the advice of Clear Harbor Asset Management CEO Aaron Kennon.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 06:57Published