|
|
|
|
Emmy Nominations Being Announced
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:34s - Published
Emmy Nominations Being Announced
So far, HBO's dystopian series "Watchmen" leads the pack with 26 nominations.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, but these shows and stars shockingly missed out.
USATODAY.com - Published
|
After winning a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this week, Apple TV+ has now scored its...
9to5Mac - Published
Also reported by •The Wrap
|
Attorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|