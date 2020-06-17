Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emmy Nominations Being Announced
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Emmy Nominations Being Announced

Emmy Nominations Being Announced

So far, HBO's dystopian series "Watchmen" leads the pack with 26 nominations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Emmys 2020 snubs: 'Westworld,' Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino miss out on nominations

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, but these shows and stars shockingly missed out.
USATODAY.com - Published

Apple TV+ scores its first-ever Emmy nominations for ‘The Morning Show’

After winning a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this week, Apple TV+ has now scored its...
9to5Mac - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


Barr's House appearance, Emmy nominations, NFL training camps: 5 things to know Tuesday

Attorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jason Thompson Reacts To 'Young And The Restless' Emmy Win [Video]

Jason Thompson Reacts To 'Young And The Restless' Emmy Win

After six nominations, "The Young and the Restless" star Jason Thompson finally won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his depiction of Billy Abbott in the beloved..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:41Published
Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations? [Video]

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations?

The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys. Apple TV+, Disney+, Quibi and HBO Max made their grand debuts this year, but..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:23Published
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 2020 Emmy Awards [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 2020 Emmy Awards

Comedian and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as the host of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published