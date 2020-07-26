Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp

Man of the Series Stuart Broad says his desire to keep learning is one reasonhe has managed to secure his 500th Test wicket.

Broad became only the seventhbowler to achieve the feat on the last day of the third Test against the WestIndies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stuart Broad Stuart Broad English cricketer

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes inspire England to victory

 Stuart Broad's 500th Test wicket sends England on the way to completing a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old..
BBC News

England bowler Broad takes 500th Test wicket

 Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News

Watch: England paceman Broad takes 500th Test wicket

 Stuart Broad dismisses Kraigg Brathwaite to take the 500th Test Wicket of his career in the final Test between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stuart Broad gets 500th Test wicket as England win series vs West Indies

Stuart Broad bowled his 500th Test wicket on the way to England winning their three-Test series...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Stuart Broad claims 500th Test wicket for England, enters elite club | Oneindia News [Video]

Stuart Broad claims 500th Test wicket for England, enters elite club | Oneindia News

Stuart Broad claims 500th Test wicket for England, enters elite club

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published
Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket [Video]

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket

Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat. The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad [Video]

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad

England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published