Stuart Broad still looking to improve after 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad English cricketer
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes inspire England to victoryStuart Broad's 500th Test wicket sends England on the way to completing a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old..
BBC News
England bowler Broad takes 500th Test wicketStuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
BBC News
Watch: England paceman Broad takes 500th Test wicketStuart Broad dismisses Kraigg Brathwaite to take the 500th Test Wicket of his career in the final Test between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News
