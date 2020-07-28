Global  
 

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja
Soil from Badrinath and water from the Alaknanda river have been sent to Ayodhya.

The soil & water will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple.

A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad left for Ayodhya with the soil & water.

A time capsule will be placed underneath the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A temple trust member made the announcement ahead of foundation-laying.

“A time capsule will be placed 2,000 ft beneath the temple about to be built (in Ayodhya), so that in future, whenever one wants to see the history (of the spot), then all facts and history of the struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi will be available.

This will ensure that another dispute doesn't erupt there,” said kameshwar chaupal, a member of the Ram temple trust.

Construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court verdict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone in a mega ceremony on August 5.

PM Modi is likely to perform puja before laying the foundation stone.

He will be guided by a team of priests who will perform Vedic rituals.

Only 200 people will be part of the foundation-laying due to Covid-19 pandemic.

