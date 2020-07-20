Global  
 

FDA Expands Hand Sanitizer Recall List
FDA Expands Hand Sanitizer Recall List

The FDA says 77 types of hand sanitizer contain methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin.

Michael George reports.

FDA Adds 4 Brands Of Hand Sanitizer To Growing Recall List

The Food and Drug Administration has added these four brands of hand sanitizer to a list of more than...
FDA warns against 75 hand sanitizers with potentially lethal ingredient methanol

The FDA has expanded its list of hand sanitizer products to avoid because they may contain toxic...
Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Products [Video]

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products.

Walmart, Target Announce New Recalls For Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Sold In Stores [Video]

Walmart, Target Announce New Recalls For Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Sold In Stores

The FDA’s recall list of hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed into the skin or ingested, has grown to 77 entries. Katie Johnston reports.

Hand sanitizer warnings and recalls [Video]

