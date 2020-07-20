FDA Expands Hand Sanitizer Recall List
The FDA says 77 types of hand sanitizer contain methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin.
Michael George reports.
Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic ProductsThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products.
Walmart, Target Announce New Recalls For Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Sold In StoresThe FDA’s recall list of hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed into the skin or ingested, has grown to 77 entries. Katie Johnston reports.
