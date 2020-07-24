Global  
 

One Direction's 2014 'Where We Are Tour' Stadium Show to Air for One Day Only | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:18s - Published
One Direction's 2014 'Where We Are Tour' Stadium Show to Air for One Day Only | Billboard News

One Direction's 2014 'Where We Are Tour' Stadium Show to Air for One Day Only | Billboard News

As part of the group's 10th anniversary celebration, the show from Milan, Italy, will be available to view on YouTube for 24 hours only beginning at 10 a.m.

ET.

