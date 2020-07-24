One Direction's 2014 'Where We Are Tour' Stadium Show to Air for One Day Only | Billboard News
As part of the group's 10th anniversary celebration, the show from Milan, Italy, will be available to view on YouTube for 24 hours only beginning at 10 a.m.
ET.
Blackpink's New Album Release Date, Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg's Collab and One Direction's Special Stadium Show | Billboard NewsBlackpink's debut studio album is coming this August, Nicki Minaj revealed she's dropping a new song with A$AP Ferg and One Direction is remembering a special stadium show for one day only.
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Is Officially Here! | Billboard NewsTaylor Swift is here to make 2020 a little bit better with her new album 'Folklore,' which was announced just one day before its release.