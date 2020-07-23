Trump Under Fire For Promoting Hydroxychloroquine; Congress Continues Debate Over Jobless Benefits
President Trump is under fire once again for promoting Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19 — even after the FDA issued a warning about the drug.
The rebuke comes as congress continues debating ongoing jobless benefits.
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill[NFA] A deadline looms before enhanced unemployment benefits expire, and Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to hammer out an agreement within their own party on relief efforts. This report..
Restaurant Workers Rally To Extend $600 Jobless BenefitsThe additional benefits expire July 31.
Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 monthsThe number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and..