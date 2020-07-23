Global  
 

Trump Under Fire For Promoting Hydroxychloroquine; Congress Continues Debate Over Jobless Benefits
President Trump is under fire once again for promoting Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19 — even after the FDA issued a warning about the drug.

The rebuke comes as congress continues debating ongoing jobless benefits.

