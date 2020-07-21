Global  
 

Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues
Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues

Russell Crowe discusses Unhinged character's rage issues

Russell Crowe has talked about the intricacies of portraying a rageful character in his new thriller Unhinged.

Russell Crowe: Unhinged role reflects on 'rage in Western society'

 The actor says his new road rage thriller taps into a wider anger in Western society.
Crowe wants to address mental illness in 'Unhinged'

 Russell Crowe was reluctant to take on the role of a deranged driver with a bad case of road rage in "Unhinged," especially if it was going to take the subject..
Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter [Video]

Russell Crowe still puzzled about bizarre Kanye West encounter

Russell Crowe is still baffled over a 2015 meeting in a bar with Kanye West, during which the rapper clashed with a rugby player over a song lyrics mix-up.

