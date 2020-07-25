After UP CM Yogi, his deputy visits Ayodhya to take stock of Ram Temple prep

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Tuesday.

He offered prayers at various shrines like Hanumangarhi and Manidas Ram Chavani.

Subsequently, he held a meeting with Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the new Ram temple at the erstwhile disputed site.

Maurya said he would also take stock of the preparations for the foundation-laying of the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

In view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, only 200 people are expected to be part of the mega event.

Days earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the town and held a meeting with legislators from the area, as well as the temple trust members.

He had vowed to make Ayodhya the pride of the nation and the world.

Construction of the temple is set to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court ruled in the Mandir side's favour in the centuries-long dispute.

The Babri Masjid litigants had been allotted an alternate plot of land by the apex court.