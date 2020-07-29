Global  
 

Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:01s
The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed at the Ambala airbase after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet.

The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, will be part of the No.

17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ''Golden Arrows'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets that the The Birds have landed safely in Ambala.

The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History.

The Indian Air Force tweeted with a photo of the Rafales in "Arrow formation", given a ceremonial welcome by

