|
|
|
|
Coronavirus vaccine: UK signs new deal for 60 million doses of potential COVID-19 solution
|
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Coronavirus vaccine: UK signs new deal for 60 million doses of potential COVID-19 solution
Coronavirus vaccine: UK signs new deal for 60 million doses of potential COVID-19 solution
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|