The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained

The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Selfie Trend: Explained For the past couple of days, women have been sharing black-and-white selfies with the caption, “Challenge Accepted.” While some claim it’s a sign of female empowerment, others are saying it’s an empty gesture.

Here’s a closer look at the social media trend that's sweeping the nation.

The challenge begins with women nominating other women to post photos of themselves with the hashtag #womensupportingwomen.

An Instagram spokesperson said that the hashtag is to “remind all women that supporting each other is everything.” According to ‘The New York Times,’ the “current cycle of the challenge” was started two weeks ago by journalist Ana Paula Padrão.

Several celebrities have participated, with some, like Padma Lakshmi, using their posts to highlight Black women killed by police.