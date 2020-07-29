'Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR': Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide.

Lawyer of Sushant's father explained why the FIR was lodged after over a month.

Lawyer Vikas Singh added that the actor's family hasn't demanded a CBI probe yet.

"FIR registered after over a month because the family was in shock.

Mumbai Police was not registering FIR.

They were forcing the family to give names of big production houses.

The case was heading towards a different direction.

Mumbai Police was not in the right direction.

Even Patna Police was a little hesitant.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Jha played positive roles.

With their help, the FIR was registered.

We want the matter to be investigated by Patna Police.

The family has not demanded a CBI investigation yet," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Patna Police informed that the preliminary investigation has begun.

Vinay Tiwari, SP City, Patna (Central), said, "Preliminary investigation has begun following the FIR.

It's not correct to say at this point who will be questioned.

Those who were named by Sushant's father in FIR have been booked." Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14.