Train derailment at Tempe Town Lake
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 04:15s
Future of bridge unknown after partial collapse.
You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tempe holds afternoon news conference: Latest on train derailment, fire over Tempe Town Lake

A freight train derailment early Wednesday in Tempe caused a fire and partial collapse of an Arizona...
azcentral.com


Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse

A train fire and derailment caused a partial collapse of a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake,...
bizjournals


An early morning rower on Tempe Town Lake watches the aftermath of the train derailment

Patrick Walsh rows four times a week on Tempe Town Lake. On Wednesday, his morning exploded as a...
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

MsMtank

MTANK RT @yojudenz: Arizona bridge burns, partially collapses after train derailment near Tempe Town Lake | Fox News https://t.co/VnOJm12DWj 4 minutes ago

SolarisBlueRav1

Solaris BlueRaven /Real account RT @9NEWS: Fire crews battle train derailment, massive fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge https://t.co/1icFQVV5F2 6 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "What we know: Tempe Town Lake freight train derailment." (via @anneryman and @alisteinbach) https://t.co/50MBI7pYGS 6 minutes ago

pameladubsky49

Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA RT @12News: Sky 12 was on scene of the train derailment and fire at the Tempe Town Lake bridge. MORE: https://t.co/7JAK97ij2p https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago

YAN_YAN1206

YAN YAN RT @CBSNews: A train derailed on a bridge in Arizona on Wednesday morning, causing eight to 10 rail cars to go up in flames. While no one w… 9 minutes ago

9NEWS

9NEWS Denver Fire crews battle train derailment, massive fire at Tempe Town Lake bridge https://t.co/1icFQVV5F2 9 minutes ago

MugglePinche

Nuada Sword 2.0 RT @Reuters: A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona, left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake. https://t.co/wfeAoScZiN 14 minutes ago

Sk8rtweet1

Sk8rtweet Open SmartNews to read 'Train derailment, massive fire on bridge over Tempe Town Lake' here:… https://t.co/I06WsqA8IK 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Train derails, catches fire in Tempe [Video]

Train derails, catches fire in Tempe

Early risers witness chaos as train derails and catches fire in Tempe.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona
Railroad reports not public record [Video]

Railroad reports not public record

Documents and information related to an early-July inspection on the Tempe railroad bridge that collapsed Wednesday morning are not public records.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona
Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse [Video]

Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse

A train caught fire near Tempe Town Lake, causing a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona