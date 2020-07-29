|
|
|
|
Train derailment at Tempe Town Lake
|
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 04:15s - Published
Future of bridge unknown after partial collapse.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A freight train derailment early Wednesday in Tempe caused a fire and partial collapse of an Arizona...
azcentral.com - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com
|
A train fire and derailment caused a partial collapse of a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake,...
bizjournals - Published
Also reported by •azcentral.com
|
Patrick Walsh rows four times a week on Tempe Town Lake. On Wednesday, his morning exploded as a...
azcentral.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|