National Education Policy 2020: What changes for schools? | Oneindia News

The National Educational Policy 2020 has introduced major changes in school education in India.

Changes in the NEP were last made over 3 decades ago.

The latest reforms were therefore much overdue in the education sector.

There are big changes in the educational structure, board exams.Watch for the details.

#NationalEducationPolicy2020 #NEP2020 #NEPIndia