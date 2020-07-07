Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic Pushing You Into Early Retirement? Here’s What You Can Do
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Pandemic Pushing You Into Early Retirement? Here’s What You Can Do

Pandemic Pushing You Into Early Retirement? Here’s What You Can Do

The pandemic has caused many people to lose their jobs, but if you are at the end of your career, it might have forced you into early retirement whether you were ready or not.

Here are some options.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IowaTitan

BJ This is another Example of Bullsh*t. The Flu Shot should not be given until October and Colorado is already Pushing… https://t.co/SG1CsUuFGF 20 hours ago

carmodycourt

wear a mask when in public @DrShepherd2013 @altNOAA Right. I knew it was a hope, but is sounded at least plausible, and in the early days of… https://t.co/cz1BhG9LxP 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

British Airways retires 747 fleet early [Video]

British Airways retires 747 fleet early

British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. Francis..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
United Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilot's Union [Video]

United Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilot's Union

United Airlines reaching tentative agreement with the pilot's union focused on early retirement and voluntary furloughs. The news comes as the airline industry struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published
Tampa taxi driver forced into early retirement seeks help after cab company doesn't pay him [Video]

Tampa taxi driver forced into early retirement seeks help after cab company doesn't pay him

After the pandemic forced a longtime Tampa taxi driver to hang up his keys, he called ABC Action News for help when the cab company did not pay him the money he was owed.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:02Published