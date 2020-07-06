Global  
 

Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations

Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations

Disputes between the UK and China over Hong Kong, tech giant Huawei and humanrights abuses in Xinjiang have “seriously poisoned” relations between the twocountries, Beijing’s ambassador to London said.

Liu Xiaoming said the UK wasat a “critical historical juncture” in how it wanted to treat China.

In anonline press conference, Mr Liu said: “China respects UK sovereignty and hasnever interfered in the UK’s internal affairs.

“It is important the UK will dothe same – namely, respect China’s sovereignty and stop interfering in HongKong’s affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, so as to avoid furtherdamage to the China-UK relationship.”

