Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Huawei Chinese technology company
China-UK relations suffer over Hong Kong and Huawei
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16Published
Huawei, Apple gain bigger share of shrinking China smartphone marketHuawei Technologies [HWT.UL]...
WorldNews
China says UK has 'poisoned' relations
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Chinese ambassador accuses UK of 'poisoning' relations
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:18Published
Liu Xiaoming Ambassador of China
Xiaoming: Huawei ban is wrong decision
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:36Published
'We want to be your friend': Chinese ambassador
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Xinjiang Autonomous region of China
China Uighurs: A model's video gives a rare glimpse inside internmentSeven months ago Merdan Ghappar disappeared in Xinjiang. Then his family started getting messages.
BBC News
U.S. Adds Sanctions Over Human Rights Abuses in ChinaThe Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a powerful government entity that runs companies and farms in the Xinjiang region, where officials carry out the..
NYTimes.com
Over 18,000 People Quarantined in China as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Asia
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Global report: China records most daily cases since March; poverty fears in south-east AsiaXinjiang records 112 local transmissions; UN says millions could be forced into poverty in south-east Asia; Indonesia extends restrictions Coronavirus – latest..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Asia Shares Mixed Amid Jitters Over U.S. Stimulus, China TradeAsian stock markets were mixed Wednesday amid investor concern about U.S. stimulus spending and a trade agreement with Beijing. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced..
WorldNews
China Says It Can Boost Hong Kong Virus Testing by 20 Times(Bloomberg) — China aims to boost Hong Kong’s coronavirus testing capacity to 20 times its current ability, said the leader of a support team sent from..
WorldNews
How Beijing’s National Security Crackdown Transformed Hong Kong in a Single MonthAfter Beijing enacted a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, the city’s leader tried to allay fears of a broad crackdown on dissent by promising the..
WorldNews
France halts ratification of extradition treaty with Hong KongShares France on Monday said it was halting ratification of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong after Beijing introduced a controversial new security law in the..
WorldNews
Hong Kong tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases surgeHong Kong's government is tightening restrictions as coronavirus cases surge in the city. Wall Street Journal social media editor Joyu Wang is based in Hong Kong..
CBS News
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Child Allegedly Chokes On Face Mask Fried in McDonald's McNuggetsA mom and daughter in England are not loving their McDonald's Chicken McNuggets -- they claim the little girl bit into the food and got a mouthful of face..
TMZ.com
Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:46Published
Brookwood Cemetery to open 'Museum of Death'Brookwood Cemetery opened when London burial grounds became overcrowded during a cholera epidemic.
BBC News
Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
AP Top Stories August 5 AHere's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump backs mail voting in Florida battleground; Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion; Districts..
USATODAY.com
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
On 370 anniversary, China calls move ‘illegal’, draws flak from IndiaIndia on Wednesday asked China not to comment on internal affairs of other nations after Beijing said India’s reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir was illegal.
IndiaTimes
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44Published
'Don't comment on internal affairs': India warns China after Beijing's remarks on Jammu and KashmirMEA was responding to a media query on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson's comment on Jammu and Kashmir.
DNA
India hits out at China over comments on Jammu and KashmirIndia on Wednesday hit out at China for calling reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal and invalid" and asserted that Beijing does not have any locus..
IndiaTimes
