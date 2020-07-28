Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we're not out of the woods" as he warnedthe public of a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic.

During his visit toNorth Yorkshire, Mr Johnson said: "It's absolutely vital as a country that wecontinue to keep our focus and our discipline and that we don't deludeourselves that somehow we're out of the woods or that this is all over,because it isn't all over."