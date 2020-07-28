Boris Johnson: We are looking at a resurgence of coronavirus

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson claims 'massive success' despite England having highest excess death rate in EuropePM says virus re-emerging in countries abroad and urges Britons not to 'lose focus'
Independent
Boris Bikes: The facts behind 10 years of London cycle hire schemeIt is 10 years since the capital's cycle hire scheme was launched by Boris Johnson.
BBC News
Boris Johnson to urge unemployed to join public sector to help Britain 'build back better'Boris Johnson is set to urge the unemployed to join the public sector to help Britain "build back better" this winter. The Conservative prime minister will..
Independent
Piers Morgan vs Rylan Clark-Neal: the runners and riders to be Boris Johnson's personal spokespersonA man who refers to simply cannot resist describing his bike as his 'velocipede' is quite right to be bringing in external expertise. If only communication..
Independent
