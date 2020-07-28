Global  
 

Beyonce and Rihanna send Megan Thee Stallion flowers
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Beyonce and Rihanna send Megan Thee Stallion flowers

Beyonce and Rihanna send Megan Thee Stallion flowers

Megan Thee Stallion was sent flowers from Beyonce and Rihanna after she was shot earlier this month.

