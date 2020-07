Herman Cain Dies Of CoronaVirus

Businessman Herman Cain has died from coronavirus.

Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

He also ran for President in 2012.

His death was reported in an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax, where he was launching a television show.

Cain was hospitalized earlier this month.

His Twitter account said earlier this week he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs.

CNN reports that Cain was 74 years old.