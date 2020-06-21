A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved

New findings into the mystery of Stonehenge



New scientific research has revealed the source of the stones that make up the legendary Stonehenge landmark. By analysing the precise chemical composition of the stones, researchers believe the materials came from West Woods, 15.7 miles to the north of the site. How they were transported there still remains a mystery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970