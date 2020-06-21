A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved

Scientists have solved an enduring mystery about Stonehenge, determining the place of origin of many of the megaliths that make up the famed monument in Wiltshire, England, thanks to a core sample that had been kept in the United States for decades.
New scientific research has revealed the source of the stones that make up the legendary Stonehenge landmark. By analysing the precise chemical composition of the stones, researchers believe the materials came from West Woods, 15.7 miles to the north of the site. How they were transported there still remains a mystery.
More than 3.6 million people around the world tuned in to a livestream from Stonehenge on Saturday night and Sunday morning for a virtual celebration of the summer solstice. With the usual celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, English Heritage broadcast footage from the famous Wiltshire landmark on its Facebook page instead.
