Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published
A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved

A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved

Scientists have solved an enduring mystery about Stonehenge, determining the place of origin of many of the megaliths that make up the famed monument in Wiltshire, England, thanks to a core sample that had been kept in the United States for decades.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stonehenge Stonehenge Neolithic henge monument in Wiltshire, England

New findings into the mystery of Stonehenge [Video]

New findings into the mystery of Stonehenge

New scientific research has revealed the source of the stones that make up the legendary Stonehenge landmark. By analysing the precise chemical composition of the stones, researchers believe the materials came from West Woods, 15.7 miles to the north of the site. How they were transported there still remains a mystery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Archaeologists have solved a longstanding mystery about Stonehenge:

 The origin story of Stonehenge has baffled archaeologists for centuries. The mysterious monument, erected in two waves of flurried construction 5,000...
WorldNews

Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved

 Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.
BBC News

Wiltshire Wiltshire County of England

David Bowie: Rare unreleased demo sells for' £18,000

 The acetate by the iconic musician was bought by a private collector at an auction in Wiltshire.
BBC News
A cloudy Stonehenge welcomes dawn after summer solstice [Video]

A cloudy Stonehenge welcomes dawn after summer solstice

More than 3.6 million people around the world tuned in to a livestream from Stonehenge on Saturday night and Sunday morning for a virtual celebration of the summer solstice. With the usual celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, English Heritage broadcast footage from the famous Wiltshire landmark on its Facebook page instead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Archaeologists have solved a longstanding mystery about Stonehenge:

Archaeologists have solved a longstanding mystery about Stonehenge: The origin story of Stonehenge has baffled archaeologists for centuries. The mysterious monument,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •The Age


Mystery of Stonehenge's mighty stones solved by archaeologists

Scientific breakthrough pinpoints source of giant sarsen boulders that were brought to current site...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Stonehenge: University of Brighton team solves mystery

THE 400-year-old mystery of where the 20-tonne stones used to build Stonehenge came from has been...
The Argus - Published


Tweets about this