India floods take devastating toll on wild animals

Over 40 Assam cops donated blood plasma after beating Covid-19. Assam Police organized a blood donation camp in Guwahati on August 01. It was organized in collaboration with State Health Department & National Health Mission. As per reports, a total of 67 personnel of Assam Police volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients out of which 43 personnel were found eligible to donate plasma. They were felicitated by Minister of Health Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State, Health department Pijush Hazarika, DGP Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Harmit Singh, ADGP(A), M P Gupta, Commissioner of Police Guwahati and other dignitaries. On Aug 01, 1,457 new positive cases pushed the Covid-19 count to 41,726 in Assam.



From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year.



An attempt to cap Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam was made; however, it did not succeed. Blowout Preventer stack was hooked up with Athey Wagon for placing on well head. While capping operation was being attempted, Athey Wagon toppled over at last moment and attempt to cap the well didn't succeed.