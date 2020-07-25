Global  
 

Schools in Indonesia reopen with children separated by plastic panels and wearing masks
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
This public elementary school in Indonesia is now reopening its door to students with new COVID-19 safety protocols.

Footage from July 27 shows students escorted by their parents in Pasar Pandan Air Mati, West Sumatra welcomed at the school gates with a body temperature check by a teacher and health worker wearing protective masks.

Inside the classrooms, children's individual desks are separated with protective plastic panels, and both children and teachers are seen wearing face masks.

The shortened teaching schedule reduces their day from 7:00 am until 9:30 am, and students are not permitted to play outside.

Desriyondra, the principal of SDN 09 PPA school, explains in the video: "We run from Monday to Saturday because we have 60 students and can only have 10 students in the classroom at one time.

"I thank God for this support.

The school department share roles with parents, who prepare masks and supplies." Indonesia closed schools in March and allowed a phased reopening of schools on July 13, the beginning of the school year according to the ministry’s official academic calendar.




