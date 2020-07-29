WEB EXTRA: NASA Rover's 2020 Mars Mission
An Atlas rocket carrying the Mars rover “Perseverance” lifted off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.
Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient LifeWe have liftoff! NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..
Lake in Turkey is Similar To Mars Crater Where NASA’s New Rover Will LandMars on Earth? Lake Salda in Turkey is the only lake on our planet with carbonates and delta deposits similar to those at Jezero Crater, which is helping providing insight into the landing site of..
