WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:59s - Published
WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover

WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover

A United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket carrying NASA’s Perseverance rover lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 30, on its journey to Mars.

Perseverance is expected to touch down on the red planet in February.

