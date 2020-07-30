WEB EXTRA: NASA Launches Perseverance Mars Rover
A United Launch Alliance Atlas rocket carrying NASA’s Perseverance rover lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 30, on its journey to Mars.
Perseverance is expected to touch down on the red planet in February.
WEB EXTRA: NASA Rover's 2020 Mars MissionAn Atlas rocket carrying the Mars rover “Perseverance” lifted off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.
NASA Perseverance En Route To Mars; The Chive Is Here To Help Pay Rent | Digital Trends Live 7.30.20On Digital Trends Live today: The Chive founder and CEO John Resig joins us to talk about their latest initiative to help pay rent for those facing eviction; Reel News - movie and tv news and what to..
Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient LifeWe have liftoff! NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..