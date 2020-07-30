NASA launches new rover into Mars; local NASA space ambassador teaches children about their missions

Drey NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/ryCrl6em5o 20 seconds ago
MAGAWOMAN + BACK THE BLUE RT @KDuffySr: Proud to see that our POTUS has got us back into a full fledged space program. This is where technology progress is really ma… 1 minute ago
REX Bill Morill 🇮🇹 "NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀" #CountdownToMars https://t.co/DJa5xVBRp9 2 minutes ago
Ginger "NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀" #CountdownToMars https://t.co/yuo3yvnulU 7 minutes ago
Sue Stroud 🍊❤️💪🏼 RT @dwatchnews_nam: NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/BWXeCerc7T 12 minutes ago
HB Yo space is the coolest thing rn! NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀… https://t.co/J4yRgXuIag 13 minutes ago
DWatchNews N America NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/BWXeCerc7T 13 minutes ago
WHYY News Today NASA’s Perseverance rode a mighty Atlas V rocket into a clear morning sky in the world’s third and final Mars… https://t.co/PMrsJLcIBK 18 minutes ago
NASA Launches Rover In Latest Mission To MarsCBS4s Chris Martinez has more on NASA's search for ancient life on the Red Planet.
Stony Brook University Professor Among Scientists Who Worked On NASA's New Mission To MarsOn Thursday, NASA launched a new mission to determine if life ever existed on Mars, and a local professor is among the scientists who helped make it happen; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
'It Was A Great Day For NASA': Perseverance Rover Begins Voyage To Search For Signs Of Life On MarsWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriquez reports.