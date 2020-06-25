Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars

Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A rocket carrying NASA’s new, cutting-edge Mars rover - aptly named Perseverance - blasted off from Florida on Thursday… on a mission to find signs of potential past life on the red planet.

The next-generation rover - a car-sized six-wheeled vehicle carrying seven scientific instruments and high definition cameras - is also traveling with a 4-pound mini helicopter.

It’s a major upgrade from the Mars rover ‘Curiosity’, said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine: "Every single one of these missions gets more complex and more sophisticated and right now we have the single most sophisticated complex robot ever sent to another world." During a post-launch press conference, NASA’s Lori Glaze called the onboard helicopter a ‘fantastic experiment’: "This is going to be, of course, our first ever demonstration of powered flight on another planet.

But if you think what's required to fly to get lift from a wing - you need air to do that of course.

And the atmosphere on Mars is about one percent of the density of earth's atmosphere." The U.S. ultimately plans to send astronauts to Mars in about a decade.

But much before that - Perseverance is set to land on Mars in February, at the site of an ancient river delta.

Scientists suspect that location could bear evidence of potential past microbial life.

BRIDENSTINE: "We've been on this path of following the water to determine if some place is habitable or not.

Now we know there was, at one point in time, habitability on Mars.

We don't know if it was inhabited, but if we were to make a discovery that it in fact was... It will be absolutely the biggest discovery I think in history." NASA's ninth mission to Mars comes amid major challenges on earth, something Bridenstine acknowledged: "I'm not going to lie, it's a challenge.

It's very stressful.

But look, the teams made it happen.

We could not be more proud of what these, this integrated team was able to pull off here."




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life [Video]

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

A vehicle filled with cameras, microphones, drills, and lasers is part of an ambitious long-term project to bring rock samples from Mars to Earth for analysis in search of life.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

NASA fine tunes communication link with Mars rover

 NASA's Deep Space Network of tracking stations had some difficulty locking onto signals from Perseverance early in the flight. But officials announced with..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 30 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 30th: U.S. economy suffers steep quarterly plunge; NASA rover heads for Mars; Funeral today for Congressman John Lewis; Rare..
USATODAY.com

NASA's Perseverance rover has launched: It's a stepping stone to send humans to Mars

 The Perseverance rover will bring NASA one step closer in taking humans to Mars – an initiative that's been a long time coming.
USATODAY.com

Mars Mars Fourth planet from the Sun in the Solar System


Jim Bridenstine Jim Bridenstine Thirteenth administrator of NASA

NASA Names Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson [Video]

NASA Names Headquarters After ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson

NASA has named their headquarters after ‘hidden figure’ Mary W. Jackson NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced Wednesday (24 June) the agency's HQ building in Washington, D.C., will be named after Mary W. Jackson. She was the first African-American female engineer at NASA. Jackson started her NASA career in the segregated West Area Computing Unit of the agency's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The Mathematician and Aerospace engineer went on to lead programs influencing the hiring and promotion of women in NASA's science, technology engineering and mathematics careers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Man fires 'warning shots' in Miami hotel lobby after telling guests 'you all aren't social distancing'

 A man was arrested in Florida after firing "four warning shots" and telling a mother and her son that they weren't social distancing in a hotel lobby.
USATODAY.com

Massive Tropical Storm Isaias may reach parts of Florida by this weekend

 Tropical Storm Isaias, now lashing Puerto Rico with wind and rain, is expected to be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's coast.
 
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast path

 The official forecast for Isaias shows peak winds of 70 mph when the storm is near the coast of Florida. High wind and heavy rain has hit Puerto Rico.
USATODAY.com

Cape Canaveral Cape Canaveral Cape on the Atlantic coast of Florida in the United States

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date [Video]

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date

NASA's Perseverance blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop an Atlas V rocket Thursday morning. Story:

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 07:04Published
New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life [Video]

New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life

NASA's next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a $2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earth's planetary neighbor.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of life

 NASA's most elaborate life-hunting Mars rover has rocketed away from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (July 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Atlas V Atlas V Expendable launch system

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars [Video]

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday at12.50pm UK time, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. It is thethird mission heading to the Red Planet this month after launches by the UAEand China. Perseverance will now travel 314 million miles over a period ofnearly seven months before attempting to land on a 31-mile crater namedJezero.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Mars 2020 Mars 2020 A 2020 astrobiology Mars rover mission by NASA

NASA launched Perseverance rover, expected to land in 2021 to explore life on Mars

 NASA launched its new Perseverance rover to Mars to explore the planet's geology, collect samples and search for "signs of past microbial life."
USATODAY.com

NASA rover Perseverance blasts off to Mars seeking signs of life

 DALLAS : NASA launched its latest Mars rover, dubbed Perseverance, on Thursday, the first step in the space agency’s newest effort to hunt for signs of ancient..
WorldNews

Lori Glaze Lori Glaze Scientist


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mars-bound: NASA's life-seeking rover Perseverance launches

Mars-bound: NASA's life-seeking rover Perseverance launches Cape Canaveral (AFP) July 30, 2020 NASA's latest Mars rover Perseverance launched Thursday on an...
Space Daily - Published

NASA's mission to Mars looks for signs of life

An unmanned rover will look for clues of ancient life in the dry bed of a vanished lake in NASA's...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


How to watch NASA's new Mars rover launch

Thursday could be a big day for Perseverance. Perseverance is NASA's new Mars rover, which is set...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comcbs4.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mars rover 'Perseverance' launches [Video]

Mars rover 'Perseverance' launches

The Mars rover Perseverance is on its way to the red planet. It blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 5 o'clock this morning.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
WEB EXTRA: NASA Rover's 2020 Mars Mission [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Rover's 2020 Mars Mission

An Atlas rocket carrying the Mars rover “Perseverance” lifted off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published
Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life [Video]

Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life

We have liftoff! NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published