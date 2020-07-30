NASA's Perseverance Rover is on its way to Mars

The next Mars Rover mission had a successful launch and is on it's way to the Red Planet.

Named "Perseverance" this 3 meter, 1 ton robot will survey a dried lakebed for signs of ancient life.

Perseverance also brings along a new vehicle, a small dual-rotor drone, "Ingenuity" that will map the region from the sky.If all goes well, Perseverance will gather mineral samples over the next few years, and future missions will include a lander capable of collecting those samples and firing them back into orbit, where a waiting craft will grab them and return to Earth.All footage in this video is from NASA and JPL / Caltech.

Learn more herehttps://mars.nasa.gov/news/8724/nasa-ula-launch-mars-2020-perseverance-rover-mission-to-red-planet/https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/video/Read our full story on Engadget:https://www.engadget.com/nas-as-mars-2020-rover-and-helicopter-are-nearly-ready-to-launch-162518162.html