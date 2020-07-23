Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mars Rover Launches Into Space
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Mars Rover Launches Into Space

Mars Rover Launches Into Space

After years of preparation, NASA’s Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars.

Kara Finnstrom reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

China launches Mars probe in space race with US

China launches Mars probe in space race with US Wenchang, China (AFP) July 23, 2020 China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday, a journey...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover: Epic mission edges closer to launch

NASA and rocket maker United Launch Alliance making preparations for the launch of the space...
FOXNews.com - Published

Microphone Aboard NASA's Rover Aims To Pick Up Sounds From Mars

The Perseverance rover launches Thursday, the last of three missions leaving in July while the...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

services_ns

NsServices News: NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover launches to hunt for signs of ancient life NASA’s Perseverance rode a mighty A… https://t.co/bbtF5oUOFl 11 seconds ago

GoldShammah113

@GoldShammah113 NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/K291UxKARl 18 seconds ago

plpolitics

Per Lichtman Politics With everything else going on today, we shouldn't overlook this, too. "NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseve… https://t.co/p8AHnqFra6 22 seconds ago

Bry2Turner

Bryson T. NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/iYJsy2LaZI 46 seconds ago

CharlieInUtah

Charlie For Change 🌊🌹🌎🇺🇸 NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/T6eeZUxYOC 2 minutes ago

AhmetALPKILIC

Ahmet Mesut ALPKILIÇ 🚀 for the sake of space!!! This is a rocket science😅 NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into sp… https://t.co/Tks8KDOqKQ 2 minutes ago

nmorris1776

Nicholas Morris NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/8fjOOjTkAY 4 minutes ago

PB_and_Jakey

Jake NASA successfully launches the Mars Perseverance rover into space 🚀 #CountdownToMars https://t.co/lZw3tkS977 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars [Video]

Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars

Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date [Video]

NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date

NASA's Perseverance blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop an Atlas V rocket Thursday morning. Story:

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:04Published
Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site [Video]

Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site

The launch window for NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover opens on July 30th, 2020. Learn why Jezero crater was chosen as its landing site as the rover prepares to head to the Red Planet.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:11Published