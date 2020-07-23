|
Mars Rover Launches Into Space
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Mars Rover Launches Into Space
After years of preparation, NASA’s Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars.
Kara Finnstrom reports.
Wenchang, China (AFP) July 23, 2020
China launched a rover to Mars on Thursday, a journey...
Space Daily - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
NASA and rocket maker United Launch Alliance making preparations for the launch of the space...
FOXNews.com - Published
The Perseverance rover launches Thursday, the last of three missions leaving in July while the...
NPR - Published
Lift off! Nasa's Perseverance rover heads to Mars
Nasa’s new car-sized robotic spacecraft is on its way to Mars in a mission tosearch for evidence of ancient life. The Perseverance rover successfullyblasted from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site
The launch window for NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover opens on July 30th, 2020. Learn why Jezero crater was chosen as its landing site as the rover prepares to head to the Red Planet.
Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:11Published
