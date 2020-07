Laugh Riot: Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Rajesh Krishnan‘s hilarious interview | Lootcase

Actors Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Rajesh Krishnan get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, you are in for a laugh riot with the cast of Lootcase and director Rajesh Krishnan.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.