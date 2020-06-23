Global  
 

Mayor De Blasio Weighs In On Complaints About Homeless Individuals In City Hotels
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Mayor De Blasio Weighs In On Complaints About Homeless Individuals In City Hotels

Mayor De Blasio Weighs In On Complaints About Homeless Individuals In City Hotels

Residents in parts of the city have been complaining about the increase in the number of homeless individuals calling hotels home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Mayor de Blasio is weighing in; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

