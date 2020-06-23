Mayor De Blasio Weighs In On Complaints About Homeless Individuals In City Hotels
Residents in parts of the city have been complaining about the increase in the number of homeless individuals calling hotels home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, Mayor de Blasio is weighing in; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Homeless Individuals Moved Out Of Hell's Kitchen Hotel That Took Them In During Peak Of COVID-19 PandemicHousing homeless individuals in Midtown hotels is a city experiment that's getting mixed reviews, and now at least one hotel has dropped the program and reverted back to what it was. CBS2's Dave Calin..
As Illegal Fireworks Complaints Plague Tri-State Area, Sales Skyrocket In PennsylvaniaAs New York City sees a dramatic spike in illegal fireworks, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces a task force that will cross state lines to track down perpetrators. Sales are legal in Pennsylvania, so..