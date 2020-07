Schools react to PPE plan

GETTING P-P-E TO OKLAHOMASCHOOLS.

GOVERNOR KEVINSTITT ANNOUNCING TODAY....10MILLION DOLLARS IN CARES ACTFUNDING WILL GO TOWARDPROTECTING STAFF ANDSTUDENTS.

2 WORKS FOR YOU'SKATIE KELEHER ... SPOKE WITHONE SCHOOL ABOUT ITSDECISION TO HOLD CLASS.

ANDTELLS US WHY ANOTHER SAYS -ALL THAT PPE STILL MIGHT NOTBE ENOUGH.THE 10-MILLION DOLLARS WILLGO TOWARD MASKS, FACESHIELDS, GLOVES AND GOWNS.ONE TULSA SCHOOL PLANNING TOUSE IT WHEN IT OPENS.

SAYING- THEY CAN SAFELY HOLDCLASSES.GOVERNOR STITT SAYS - HEDOESN'T WANT KIDS TO MISSANOTHER YEAR OF SCHOOL.

SOTHE STATE IS PAYING FOR 1.7MILLION REUSABLE MASKS.42-THOUSAND FACE SHIELDS.1.2 MILLION PAIRS OFDISPOSABLE GLOVES.

AND 1.2MILLION DISPOSABLE GOWNS.THOSE ITEMS WILL GO TOSCHOOLS LIKE CROSSOVERPREPARATORYACADEMY - AN ALL BOYSPRIVATE SCHOOL IN NORTHTULSA.

ITS EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR, PHILIP ABODE, WASONE OF THE SPEAKERS ATGOVERNOR STITT'S PRESSCONFERENCE.

ABODE SAYS IT'SNECESSARY FOR HISSCHOOL TO OPEN IN-PERSON ONAUGUST 31ST.00:04:07:00-00:04:12:10PHILIP ABODE, EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR, CROSSOVERPREPARATORY ACADEMY "We havekids that, on average, arecoming to us at least one,if not two, grades behind."THE SCHOOL CONSISTS OFGRADES 6TH THROUGH 10TH.

ANDHAS JUST OVER 100 STUDENTS.ABODE SAYS STUDENTS WILLSPREAD OUT... WEAR FACECOVERINGS... GET TEMPERATURECHECKS AND COMPLETE A COVIDQUESTIONNAIRE.

HE SAYS HISSTUDENTS CAN LEARN MANY MOREVALUES IN-PERSON THANONLINE.00:04:53:20-00:05:08:03PHILIP ABODE, EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR, CROSSOVERPREPARATORY ACADEMY "A lotof our kids are coming fromsingle parent homes.

And so,we have several familiesthat have their son at ourschool because they want himaround positive male rolemodels.

And so you lose someof that in a virtualsetting." ADOBE SAYS - IF ASTUDENT OR STAFFMEMBER TESTS POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS - THEY'LL GO TOREMOTE LEARNING FOR A FEWWEEKS.

MEANWHILE - TULSAPUBLIC SCHOOLS ISSTILL WAITING TO SEE HOW ITWILL HOLD SCHOOL IN THEFALL.

THE DISTRICT ISREQUIRING MASKS AND WASPLANNING TO PROVIDE FACECOVERINGS.

IN A FACEBOOKLIVE THURSDAY EVENING, T-P-SSUPERINTENDENT DEBORAH GISTSAID SHE'S STILL LEARNINGABOUT THE STATE'S P-P-EFUNDING.

AND IS GRATEFUL FORIT.

00:00:38:28-00:00:47:31DR. DEBORAH GIST,SUPERINTENDENT, TULSA PUBLICSCHOOLS "We of course, youknow, have had plansunderway for securing PPE sohopefully we can pull someof those back and redirectsome funding." HOWEVER, THEFUNDING DIDN'T CHANGE HERSTANCE ON DISTANCE LEARNINGFOR THE FIRST NINE WEEKS OFSCHOOL.00:00:49:33-00:01:00:24 DR.DEBORAH GIST,SUPERINTENDENT, TULSA PUBLICSCHOOLS "It sounds like alot of money and it is, weappreciate the investment.But just know that PPE isreally, really expensive soit probably doesn't evencover our needs."GOVERNOR STITT ALSOANNOUNCING AN EXECUTIVEORDER FOR THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND EDUCATIONDEPARTMENT TO WORK TOGETHERTO PROVIDE MONTHLY VIRUSTESTING FOR TEACHERS.

HESAYS HE PLANS TO HAVE THATIN PLACE BY AUGUST 21ST.KATIE KELEHER, 2 WORKS FORYOU.STATE S