Muslims in North Sumatra, Indonesia queued up without observing social distancing when attending the mosque for Eid al-Adha prayers on July 31.

Attendees used hand sanitisers and thermal scanners upon arrival as a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indonesia has suffered over 100 thousand cases of COVID-19 with over five thousand deaths from the virus.