Are people boycotting Harry Potter books after J.K Rowling's controversial comments?
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Are people boycotting Harry Potter books after J.K Rowling's controversial comments?
Would you still read Harry Potter?
SinglePayer @AlbionHero @KyleKulinski That sounds like a non-problem problem. Who cares? I’m not boycotting Harry Potter. Pe… https://t.co/STw40EbBQf 3 days ago

Katie Aitch @danniroo So... JK Rowling is dangerous. Boycotting Harry Potter won't change that. The same freedom that allows… https://t.co/Bf9Qxq3uOK 4 days ago

JR @StopS386 @sullydish That's right, the left has always been out banning Harry Potter and To Kill a Mockingbird, boy… https://t.co/MIfvPnloJe 1 week ago


Men rode in a vehicle on the moon for the fist time and other important events | Oneindia News [Video]

Men rode in a vehicle on the moon for the fist time and other important events | Oneindia News

The sixth Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb proclaimed himself king on July 31, 1658. He is considered the last of the most powerful rulers of the Mughal dynasty. Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb's father continued the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Celebrating Harry Potter's 40th Birthday [Video]

Celebrating Harry Potter's 40th Birthday

Harry Potter fans around the world are celebrating the boy wizard's 40th birthday. Let's be clear, we are talking about the character, not Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe. He just turned 31 on July..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:46Published
Have you seen Daniel Radcliffe's movies since Harry Potter? [Video]

Have you seen Daniel Radcliffe's movies since Harry Potter?

It's been 9 years since he hung up his wand, but the Daniel Radcliffe magic never ended in Hollywood.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published