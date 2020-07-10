Global  
 

Lockdown had a lot of silver linings for Katie Holmes
Lockdown had a lot of silver linings for Katie Holmes

Lockdown had a lot of silver linings for Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes has shared details about her coronavirus lockdown, telling fans she enjoyed some aspects of quarantining with her 14 year old daughter Suri.

