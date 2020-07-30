Global  
 

Hurricane Isaias forecasted to become a Category 2 hurricane
Hurricane Isaias forecasted to become a Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Isaias is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the southeastern parts of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Maximum sustained winds coming in around 80 mph.

FBPlantation

Foxbank Plantation RT @BerkeleySCGov: 5 p.m. THURSDAY UPDATE #TropicalStormIsaias: According to the National Hurricane Center, TS Isaias is forecasted to bec… 1 minute ago

OsRadioKevin

Kevin Reid RT @TaylorWBAL: 5 AM NHC update: Hurricane #Isaias is now forecasted to become a Cat 2 hurricane as it nears the SE Florida coast this week… 42 minutes ago

William11113471

The Great Outdoors #Isaias is officially a hurricane. Category 1 and is forecasted to become a Category 2 right over the Bahamas. 2 hours ago

jeddixon7

Jed Dixon RT @NCFerryPamSound: Good Morning, All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias which is forecasted to become a Hurricane today. The Sound departu… 3 hours ago

NCFerryPamSound

NCFerryPamSound Good Morning, All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias which is forecasted to become a Hurricane today. The Sound depa… https://t.co/x3KcUWicut 3 hours ago

TaylorWBAL

Taylor Grenda 5 AM NHC update: Hurricane #Isaias is now forecasted to become a Cat 2 hurricane as it nears the SE Florida coast t… https://t.co/UwoQ8khHoQ 5 hours ago

RealPasiTapani

Pasi Toivonen RT @hurrtrackerapp: A big convective burst is occurring just east of the center. Further strengthening is possible and #Isaias is now forec… 6 hours ago

BahamaPapa_

Archbishop Gigas 🇵🇷🇯🇲🇧🇸 Hurricane Isaias strengthening itself in a hurricane after interacting with mountainous terrain and several hours b… https://t.co/yXYW4pNBzg 10 hours ago


