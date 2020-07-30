Hurricane Isaias forecasted to become a Category 2 hurricane
Hurricane Isaias is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the southeastern parts of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Maximum sustained winds coming in around 80 mph.
Foxbank Plantation RT @BerkeleySCGov: 5 p.m. THURSDAY UPDATE #TropicalStormIsaias:
According to the National Hurricane Center, TS Isaias is forecasted to bec… 1 minute ago
Kevin Reid RT @TaylorWBAL: 5 AM NHC update: Hurricane #Isaias is now forecasted to become a Cat 2 hurricane as it nears the SE Florida coast this week… 42 minutes ago
The Great Outdoors #Isaias is officially a hurricane. Category 1 and is forecasted to become a Category 2 right over the Bahamas. 2 hours ago
Jed Dixon RT @NCFerryPamSound: Good Morning, All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias which is forecasted to become a Hurricane today. The Sound departu… 3 hours ago
NCFerryPamSound Good Morning, All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias which is forecasted to become a Hurricane today. The Sound depa… https://t.co/x3KcUWicut 3 hours ago
Taylor Grenda 5 AM NHC update: Hurricane #Isaias is now forecasted to become a Cat 2 hurricane as it nears the SE Florida coast t… https://t.co/UwoQ8khHoQ 5 hours ago
Pasi Toivonen RT @hurrtrackerapp: A big convective burst is occurring just east of the center. Further strengthening is possible and #Isaias is now forec… 6 hours ago
Archbishop Gigas 🇵🇷🇯🇲🇧🇸 Hurricane Isaias strengthening itself in a hurricane after interacting with mountainous terrain and several hours b… https://t.co/yXYW4pNBzg 10 hours ago
WEB EXTRA: Mayor Carlos Gimenez Update On Hurricane Isaias PreparationsMayor Carlos Gimenez Update On Hurricane Isaias Preparations
Tropical Storm Isaias could become a hurricane this weekendThe forecast track of Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move to the east. That is good news for SWFL. Rain bands from Isaias could move in Saturday and early Sunday before the storm moves to our..
5 p.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm IsaiasA Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida on Thursday, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to..