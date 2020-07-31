CBS4's Craig Setzer Talks To National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham About Hurricane Isaias
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer talks to NHC Director Ken Graham about Hurricane Isaias.
Broward Mayor Says County Is Ready, As Residents Prepare For Hurricane IsaiasWith Hurricane Isaias on their 'radar', Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county is prepared.
South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm IsaiasThe crew from the Seagate Beach Club in Florida remove excess lounge chairs and other resort equipment from the beach, preparring for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday (July 31).
The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly westHurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and near tropical storm force wind in and around Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Wind along Southwest Florida's coast should be around 10-20 mph.