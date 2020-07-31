CBS4's Craig Setzer Talks To National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham About Hurricane Isaias



Related videos from verified sources Broward Mayor Says County Is Ready, As Residents Prepare For Hurricane Isaias



With Hurricane Isaias on their 'radar', Broward Mayor Dale Holness said the county is prepared. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:49 Published 14 minutes ago South Florida prepares for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias



The crew from the Seagate Beach Club in Florida remove excess lounge chairs and other resort equipment from the beach, preparring for the upcoming Tropical Storm Isaias on Friday (July 31). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:38 Published 16 minutes ago The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west



Hurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and near tropical storm force wind in and around Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Wind along Southwest Florida's coast should be around 10-20 mph. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:27 Published 16 minutes ago