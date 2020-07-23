Shakuntala Devi | No Rating Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh

With Vidya Balan in the titular role, Shakuntala Devi is a biographical comedy drama based on the life of world famous mathematician, also known as Human Computer.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role with Jisshu Sen Gupta and Amit Sadh in supporting parts.

The film is high on emotions and comes across as a mother-daughter tale in most parts.

With the message that, 'Why be normal when you can be amazing?', the film shows Shakuntala's balancing act between maths and motherhood.

Does she finally win over her relations sacrificing her love for maths or does she give up everything for her personal ambitions — it all unfolds with a pinch of humour.

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.