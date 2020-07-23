Global  
 

Shakuntala Devi | No Rating Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh
Shakuntala Devi | No Rating Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh

Shakuntala Devi | No Rating Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh

With Vidya Balan in the titular role, Shakuntala Devi is a biographical comedy drama based on the life of world famous mathematician, also known as Human Computer.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role with Jisshu Sen Gupta and Amit Sadh in supporting parts.

The film is high on emotions and comes across as a mother-daughter tale in most parts.

With the message that, 'Why be normal when you can be amazing?', the film shows Shakuntala's balancing act between maths and motherhood.

Does she finally win over her relations sacrificing her love for maths or does she give up everything for her personal ambitions — it all unfolds with a pinch of humour.

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video [Video]

Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video

Starring Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the film is based on the true story of India’s Maths Genius. Often called a Mental Calculator, Shakuntala was also known as ‘Human Computer’ and her exceptional Maths skills also earned her a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. Sanya Malhotra plays her daughter in the film, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta also play important roles. Besides showcasing Shakuntala Devi’s journey, her success and her achievements, the film explores her personal conflicts with her family and portrays the Maths genius as a imperfect human being. The film is one of its kind in exploring the Mother-Daughter bond in Hindi Cinema. Here’s our full review of the film.

Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi, nepotism and Bollywood awards shows [Video]

Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi, nepotism and Bollywood awards shows

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra talked about being a 'huge Vidya Balan fan', working with her on Shakuntala Devi and getting pranked. She also weighed in on the insider-outsider debate and allegations of lobbying in Bollywood awards shows.

