Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day
Florida Sets New COVID-19 Death Record for 4th Straight Day 257 deaths were reported on Friday, breaking the previous record of 253 deaths on Thursday.

According to the Florida Department of Health, statewide deaths now total 6,843.

With more than 9,000 new cases reported, the state's total number of infections has surpassed a staggering 470,000.

Under the leadership of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida was one of the first states to begin reopening.

DeSantis has consistently balked at issuing statewide orders for wearing masks or other safety measures.

He has pushed for the closure of testing sites and the reopening of schools.

An outspoken supporter of President Trump, DeSantis has seen his approval ratings plummet in recent weeks.

