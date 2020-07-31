Before you rush out and get tested for coronavirus after an exposure, timing is of the essence; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Health Expert Says There's 'A Pretty Significant False Negative Rate' If You Get A Coronavirus Test 'Too Soon'

Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D So many lives could have been saved in March if there was a National Mask Mandate. https://t.co/htRuISQDLP 11 hours ago

Laura Hennessey 🆘✍️ RT @PSYCH_HYPE : So many lives could have been saved in March if there was a National Mask Mandate. https://t.co/htRuISQDLP 10 hours ago

Courtney Nordeck RT @JohnsHopkinsSPH : "Everyone knows that there are physical challenges associated with #coronavirus and the #COVID19 pandemic," says @LizS … 3 hours ago

MoMeansMo is still staying home RT @emilyrusch : "There's zero doubt that we could have a dramatic decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths were we following t… 2 hours ago