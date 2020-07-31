Global  
 

Hurricane Isaias strengthens a bit as it moves toward Florida's east coast
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Hurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and breezy conditions to SWFL this weekend

Hurricane Isaias' impact may be felt in Florida tonight as storm charts path for US east coast

Heavy rainfall linked to Hurricane Isaias may start drenching portions of Florida Friday night...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS NewsSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com


Hurricane warning issued for parts of Florida

Florida and the East Coast are bracing for impact as states watch the track of Hurricane Isaias....
CBS News - Published

Florida braces as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CTV News



Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning Ahead Of Isaias [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning Ahead Of Isaias

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Florida east coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias which will approach the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:39Published
Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday [Video]

Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday

Hurricane Isaias is just hours away from approaching the southeast coast of Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:30Published
The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west [Video]

The track of Hurricane Isaias moves slightly west

Hurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and near tropical storm force wind in and around Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Wind along Southwest Florida's coast should be around 10-20 mph.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:27Published