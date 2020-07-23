Global  
 

Japan coronavirus: Theatre resumes in Tokyo amid surge in cases
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Japan coronavirus: Theatre resumes in Tokyo amid surge in cases

As Tokyo's governor considers ordering a new state of emergency, the theatre is at risk of closing once more.

Japan's summer season transformed by coronavirus

 As the rainy season ends, Japan is entering summer without its typical scenes of festivals, fireworks and open beaches this year as the novel coronavirus..
WorldNews

Japan unhappy after WTO panel set up to rule on curbs of exports to S.Korea

 TOKYO/SEOUL — Japan said on Thursday it was disappointed South Korea was proceeding with a complaint to the World Trade Organization, a day after the body set..
WorldNews
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced [Video]

'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced

The coronavirus pandemic might have left many restaurants empty, but one establishment in Tokyo is relying on some model customers to enforce social distancingView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Nissan sees $4.5 billion annual operating loss as pandemic hinders turnaround efforts

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co said on..
WorldNews

Japan braces for coronavirus spike amid domestic travel campaign

Japan braces for coronavirus spike amid domestic travel campaign TOKYO — Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infections after new daily cases...
WorldNews - Published

Tokyo may pay restaurants, bars to shorten hours in August amid spike in virus cases

Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infection after fresh cases exceeded the...
Japan Today - Published


Japan's kabuki theatre resumes after lockdown [Video]

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes after lockdown

Japan’s stately traditional kabuki theatre resumed performances on Saturday after a five-month break due to the novel coronavirus, with musicians in masks, actors farther apart on stage and only half..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Over 18,000 People Quarantined in China as COVID Cases Rise in Asia [Video]

Over 18,000 People Quarantined in China as COVID Cases Rise in Asia

Over 18,000 People Quarantined in China as COVID Cases Rise in Asia More than 12,000 of those in isolation are in the western province of Xinjiang, the epicenter of the country’s latest outbreak...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics [Video]

Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics

Thursday marks one year before the next summer Olympics, Tokyo '202ONE'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published