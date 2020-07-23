Japan coronavirus: Theatre resumes in Tokyo amid surge in cases
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published
4 minutes ago
Japan coronavirus: Theatre resumes in Tokyo amid surge in cases
As Tokyo's governor considers ordering a new state of emergency, the theatre is at risk of closing once more.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
'Model' customers keep Tokyo diners socially distanced The coronavirus pandemic might have left many restaurants empty, but one establishment in Tokyo is relying on some model customers to enforce social distancingView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
TOKYO — Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infections after new daily cases...
WorldNews - Published
2 days ago
Japan is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infection after fresh cases exceeded the...
Japan Today - Published
3 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources