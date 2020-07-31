Global  
 

Missing Marines, sailor in training mishap presumed dead
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:25s
Missing Marines, sailor in training mishap presumed dead

Missing Marines, sailor in training mishap presumed dead

Officials have called off the search and rescue operation for eight service members who went missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off San Clemente Island last week.

