What you need to know: Aug. 3

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Aug.

Crews in lassen national forest are working to put out the stump fire... it is burning on the edge of tehama county in the child's meadows area off of highway 36 and highway 172 the stump fire is now at 300 acres - no word on any containment.

No structures threated and no evatuation orders for that fire.

Work is underway to put out the concow fire burning in the feather river valley..

Cal fire responded to calls about the fire sunday after... injust a few hours..

Cal fire reps say crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire..

At last count the fire burned just two to three acres of vegetation along highway 70 and big bend road.

Cal fire says no structures are threatened... ### around eight thousand southern california residents remain under evacuation orders this morning..

Due to the apple fire.

It has already charred more than 20-thousand acres and damaged and destroyed several outbuildings and homes.

The fire is currently zero- percent contained.

Reps say there is a lot of steep, rugged terrain making it hard to reach the fire.

The coordinator for the white house coronavirus task force..

Doctor deborah birx says the u.s. has entered another phase of the pandemic..

As cases become much more widespread..

Doctor birx says there are 20 states that she's watching very closely.

And stressed that americans must follow health recommendations to slow the spread-- including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

##s three days after the federal bonus payment expired... there's still no answer.

No compromise between democrats, republicans and the white house on the 600- dollar-a-week unemployment payments that expired friday.

There's growing pressure on all sides to act and loans for small businesses are set to run out this month..

Here in california... the total number of cases in now over 512 thousand cases..

93 hundred people have died in the state..

And state health representatives have preformed over 8 million tests..

And happening today at noon... governor newsom will hold a press conference about the state's coronavirus response..

The conference will be live streamed from the governors face book and twitter pages... ## new numbers from around the globe.

To date... there are18 million confirmed cases around the world.

689 thousand people have died.

Over 10 million people have recovered..

This morning - the search has been called off for eight u.s. troops missing after their landing craft sank off the southern california coast.

All eight are presumed dead.

Marine representatives say the amphibious assault vehicle sank thursday during a training mission with 15 marines and one navy sailor aboard.

